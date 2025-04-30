La Salle-Peru High School names Renaissance Students of the Month

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized Wednesday, April 30, 2025, during a breakfast ceremony. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized Wednesday during a breakfast ceremony.

Students recognized this month were Cadence Martinez, Reese Poole, Addyson Ciesielski, Emma Short, Gabe Arevalo, Sophia Carreon, Audrey Olson, Paige Picco, Madelaine Johns and Daniel Cruz. Students are nominated for this honor by L-P teachers, coaches and staff. Arevalo also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Kmetz Architects.