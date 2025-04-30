Hennepin Park District to offer Red Cross swimming lessons

The Hennepin Park District is having three sessions of Red Cross Swimming Lessons this summer. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Hennepin Park District is having three sessions of Red Cross Swimming Lessons this summer.

Each session will be two weeks long. There will be six levels of swimming ability.

Level 1 is the beginning class and participants have to be 5 years old by Sept. 1 and at least 42 inches tall to join this class. The morning sessions will run 40-minute classes Monday through Friday. The night session will run 50-minute classes Monday through Thursday.

The first session is from June 16 to June 27. The times are from 9 to 9:40 a.m., 9:50 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:40 to 11:20 a.m.

The second session is from July 7 to 18. The times are from 9 to 9:40 a.m., 9:50 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:40 to 11:20 a.m.

The third is the night session, from July 21 to 31. The times are from 5 to 5:50 p.m., 6 to 6:50 p.m.

Registration for these sessions will start 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8. Come in person to register at the Hennepin Pool, 326 S. Milan St. The cost of the lessons is $35 a child. Hennepin and Hennepin Township residents are free. Standard and Magnolia residents will pay $17.50 a session. The Hennepin Pool accepts cash or check.

Session Capacities will be limited to 24 students per time slot. Sign up for a second session beginning three days before the start date of the session.

For information, contact the Hennepin Pool at 815-925-7319 or hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com.