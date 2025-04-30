April 30, 2025
Handy Foods hoop house opens for the season

Hoop house is across Fillmore Street

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
Handy Foods, 604 W. Main St., Ottawa, has opened its hoop house for the spring.  (Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local)

The hoop house, which is across Fillmore Street from the grocery store, has annuals, vegetables, hanging baskets, potted flowers and other items.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

