Handy Foods hoop house opens for the season

Handy Foods, 604 W. Main St., Ottawa, has opened its hoop house for the spring.

The hoop house, which is across Fillmore Street from the grocery store, has annuals, vegetables, hanging baskets, potted flowers and other items.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

