Ellie Harp, Avah Oertel power Princeton softball past Mendota: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

Softball

Princeton 17, Mendota 5: Ellie Harp and Avah Oertel each had two hits, including home runs, to power the Tigresses to a conference win at Little Siberia Field.

Oertel went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Harp was 2 for 3 with a RBI. Senior Neveah Briddick had a three-run double, Piper Hansen went 3 for 4 with a RBI, Reese Reviglio had a three-run triple, Kelsea Klingenberg went 1 for 4 with three RBIs and Kiryya Morris was 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

Hansen pitched a complete game, scattering 10 hits and two walks, allowing four earned runs with six strikeouts.

Stark County 1, Bureau Valley 1 (8 inn.): Jacey Endress brought home the winning run for the Rebels in the bottom of the eighth inning on a comebacker to pitcher Carly Reglin for a Lincoln Trail Conference win over the Storm.

Sadie Bailey had two hits for the Storm and Emily Wright drove in their only run with a RBI hit.

Baseball

St. Bede 14, Henry-Senachwine 4: The Bruins scored 14 runs on 13 hits for in a Tri-County Conference victory at Henry.

Geno Dinges and Ranbir Saini (two RBIs) led the Bruins’ hit parade with three hits each. Alan Spencer and Stuart McGunnigal each had two hits and three RBIs with Gino Ferrari also added two hits and Carson Riva drove in two runs on one hit.

Dinges went four innings for the win, allowing three hits, four runs (three earned), three walks with seven strikeouts. Saini pitched two scoreless innings for the save.

Bureau Valley 11, Stark County 1 (5 inn.): The Storm scored in every trip to the plate on the way to a Lincoln Trail Conference win on the road Tuesday, including four runs in the first and fourth innings.

Bryce Helms had two hits and Blake Foster two RBIs for the Storm. Brock Rediger had a RBI double.

Helms started and pitched two innings for the win, followed by Drake Taylor and Rediger, allowing only three total hits.

Girls soccer

Princeton 5, HBR 0: The Tigresses and senior keeper Maddie Oertel pitched a shutout against the Royals at Hinckley.