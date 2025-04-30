$550,000 winning lotto ticket sold at Circle K East in Streator

A $550,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased Sunday at Circle K East in Streator. (Photo provided)

A $550,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased Sunday at Circle K East in Streator.

The ticket was one of two jackpot winners purchased Sunday in Illinois, according to Illinois Lottery. The other jackpot-winning ticket was purchased online.

Both of these lucky players’ winning tickets matched all five numbers in Sunday’s midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The winning numbers were 1-5-9-12-22.

More than 34,000 winning tickets were purchased for the Sunday, April 27 midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing, with prizes amounting to more than $1.23 million for Illinois Lottery players.

For selling the winning ticket, Circle K in Streator will receive a 1% bonus of the prize amount, or $5,500.