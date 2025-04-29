The Journey of Mollie’s War watch party to take place at Hennepin library

The Hennepin branch of the Putnam County Library District will host at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8: The Journey of Mollie’s War: WACs and WWII Zoom and watch party at the library. (Shaw Local News Network)

Cyndee Schaffer uses excerpts from her mother’s letters written home during World War II to provide a romantic yet frightful glimpse into the life of a woman in uniform during this crucial time in history. Schaffer will detail her mother’s experiences from basic training in 1943 to a dramatic image of seeing the Statue of Liberty amid darkness in November 1945, when she returned home.

May 8 is the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

For information, visit https://2ly.link/23aJu.