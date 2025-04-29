Princeton’s Jason Smith named as IBCA District Coach of the Year

Princeton coach Jason Smith was named as the high school boys Class 2A coach of the Year in District 11. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton’s Jason Smith was one of nine area basketball coaches named by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association as District Coaches of the Year.

Smith, who guided the Tigers to their fourth straight regional championship and third straight sectional finals appearance, was named as the high school boys Class 2A coach of the Year in District 11.

Annawan coach Alex Coppejans, whose Braves won a 1A regional championship and finished 24-7, was named as the high school boys Class 1A Coach of the Year in District 11.

Area high school girls coaches recognized were Amboy’s Mike McCracken (1A), Dixon’s Luke Ravlin (3A) and Sterling’s Taylor Jackson (3A) in District 11 and Seneca’s Josh Myers (2A) and Ottawa’s Brent Moore (3A) in District 12.

Junior high girls coaches recognized were LaSalle Trinity Catholic coach Mike Urbanski (8A) and Ottawa Shepherd’s Craig Shymanski (8AAAA) for District 12.