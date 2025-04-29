Manteno answers Streator’s go-ahead RBI with one of its own in 5-3 ICE triumph

STREATOR – Streator’s Blaize Bressner came through for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday, breaking a tie ballgame with a two-out, RBI single up the middle to put the home team ahead.

Manteno’s Connor Harrod did him one better in the top of the seventh, however, breaking a re-knotted game with a two-out, two-run single to right-center to give the visiting Panthers an eventual 5-3, series-opening win at the SHS Athletic Fields.

“Our last few hitters had good approaches, putting the ball in play, making [the defense] make plays,” Harrod said. “That’s always a good point. And then I was just thinking right side, got a fastball on the outside half and was able to hit a single.

“It’s a good win.”

Manteno (14-4, 6-3 Illinois Central Eight Conference) will go for the ICE series sweep Tuesday when they host the Bulldogs (9-13, 3-6). All five runs allowed Monday by Streator were unearned, the direct result of the hosts’ five fielding errors – including two throwing ones that made Manteno’s seventh-inning comeback possible.

“The last out of the ballgame is always the hardest out to get,” Streator coach Beau Albert said. “We’ve just got to relax and make plays. It’s not pointing fingers at anybody. It’s been several of us throughout the season.

“We’ve just got to find a way to finish ballgames.”

Manteno’s top-of-the-seventh rally opened with the first of Streator’s two errors in the frame, permitting leadoff man Tyler Buehler aboard. Streator reliever and hard-luck losing pitcher Isaiah Weibel (1 IP, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K) struck out the next two men he faced, but the hosts’ second throwing error of the inning allowed Buehler to score and Braden Campbell to reach as the eventual go-ahead run.

Maddox Toepper followed with a double to put two in scoring position for Harrod, who lined it into right-center to put the Panthers ahead 5-3.

“If you’re striking out, obviously that’s pretty easy to defend,” Panthers coach Matt Beckner said. “Putting the ball in play, forcing them to make plays, that’s something we talk about, preach about. We finally did it in the seventh, and then Connor came up with the big hit.”

Streator did get the potential tying run to the plate in the bottom half thanks to a Colin Byers double, but left-hander Andrew Norred (save, 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K) got a strikeout to preserve the win for reliever Gio Arrigo (3 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 0 K).

Things looked considerably brighter for Streator heading into the fateful seventh.

After Joe Hoeskstra drew a leadoff walk and courtesy runner Carson Shinkey advanced to third on a passed ball and a Clay Christoff sacrifice bunt, Bressner stepped in and delivered a two-out liner up the middle to score Shinkey with what at the time seemed likely to be the winning run.

“I knew there was a guy at third and two outs,” Bressner said, “so we needed something hit to the outfield, probably. I just tried to simplify it and get something up the middle. That’s what I’ve been trying to do all year – not focusing on hitting bombs, just solid contact."

Blaize Bressner

Bressner finished with two singles and an RBI for Streator, while No. 3 hitter Cole Winterrowd provided one hit – a well-struck double in the third inning – to notch two RBIs. Jake Hagie (6 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 8 H, 1 BB, 8 K) started on the bump and had to settle for a no-decision.

Harrod (3 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 4 BB, 3 K) was the starter for Manteno before becoming the late-game hero with his two-run single, the second of his two hits on the day. Buehler also finished with two hits, while Toepper was the game’s top hitter, going 4 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored.