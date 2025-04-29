April 29, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Judge Michelle Vescogni receives assignment to La Salle County criminal division

Newest circuit judge starts felony cases May 5

By Tom Collins
Judge Cynthia Raccuglia, speaks with drug court coordinators Maranda Johnson and Selenia Arteaga in the courtroom on Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021 at the La Salle County Government Complex in Ottawa. The program began in April 2020. The program currently has six individuals that are enrolled. To qualify for the drug court program, you need a referral from an attorney and be convicted of a specific felon. In addition, there is a drug court act that clarifies what is acceptable and what isn’t. A risk assessment is also conducted. The program is grant funded.

La Salle County‘s newest circuit judge is headed to the criminal justice complex. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County‘s newest circuit judge is headed to the criminal justice complex.

Tuesday, the chief judge’s office of the 13th Judicial Circuit, which also includes Bureau and Grundy counties, announced Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni has been assigned to the La Salle County criminal division.

Vescogni was recently appointed to fill the post vacated by Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia, who retired in February because of medical issues. Starting Monday, Vescogni will preside in Raccuglia’s former courtroom, No. 210 at the criminal justice complex.

Have a Question about this article?