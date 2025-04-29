Judge Michelle Vescogni receives assignment to La Salle County criminal division

La Salle County‘s newest circuit judge is headed to the criminal justice complex. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County‘s newest circuit judge is headed to the criminal justice complex.

Tuesday, the chief judge’s office of the 13th Judicial Circuit, which also includes Bureau and Grundy counties, announced Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni has been assigned to the La Salle County criminal division.

Vescogni was recently appointed to fill the post vacated by Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia, who retired in February because of medical issues. Starting Monday, Vescogni will preside in Raccuglia’s former courtroom, No. 210 at the criminal justice complex.