Brent Moore, Josh Myers earn IBCA coaching honors

Ottawa girls basketball coach Brent Moore goes over strategy during a time out in a game against Kaneland this past season at Kingman Gym. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Four girls basketball coaches in The Times area were recently announced as Illinois Basketball Coaches Association District 12 Coaches of the Year.

Ottawa High School’s Brent Moore was selected after leading the Pirates to a 23-8 record and a Class 3A regional title, the program’s first since 2014.

Moore has compiled a 168-106 career record in his 10 seasons. It was the third 20-plus-win season for Ottawa in the past four campaigns and ninth consecutive season finishing with above a .500 record.

Seneca girls basketball coach Josh Myers reacts after a Fighting Irish player hits a shot against Marquette during a game this past season at Bader Gym. (Scott Anderson)

Seneca second-year skipper Josh Myers earned the honor after helping guide the Fighting Irish to a sparkling 25-9 mark and a Class 2A regional championship, the program’s first since 2020.

Seneca was 17-15 in his first season on the bench.

IESA girls coaches Raymond Moore (Wallace Grade School, 7A) and Craig Shymanski (Shepherd Middle School, 8AAAA) were also honored with the award.