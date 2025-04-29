Boy Scouts mourn longtime scoutmaster Jerry Sampo

Longtime scoutmaster Jerry Sampo died April 24, 2025, in Tennessee. The 77-year-old had, over many decades, helped dozens of men achieve Eagle Scout. (Shaw Local News Network File Pho)

He was a Scoutmaster in Peru for nearly five decades. More than 50 young men became Eagle Scouts under his tutelage.

But friends remembered most about Jerry Sampo was his generosity. While many Boy Scouts in the La Salle-Peru area came from families of means, Sampo made sure that needy children quietly had their fees taken care of and their uniform provided free of charge.

“The Boy Scouts was Jerry’s life,” said Mike Brown, a longtime friend and member of the Boy Scouts. “He was one of the most generous, giving men.”

Sampo died April 24 in Tennessee, where made his home in retirement. He was 77.

While the business community remembered Sampo as the owner of Sampo Roofing Co., founded by his grandfather, several generations of Illinois Valley families remembered him as the scoutmaster of Boy Scouts Troop 20.

Sampo himself became an Eagle Scout in 1964. His scouting activities were interrupted by a stint in the U.S. Marine Corps that took him to the Vietnam War.

After his military service, Sampo rejoined the family business, started a family of his own and became a scout leader. He was Scoutmaster when son Allen became an Eagle Scout but did not use the occasion to bow out.

“I wanted to retire 20 years ago,” Sampo recalled, “but they said, ‘Don’t, Jerry. You’re good at this. Why don’t you stay?’

“I’ve been doing it so long it’s too late to quit now.”

Sampo once acknowledged that he took the post hoping to watch at least 50 young men become Eagle Scouts. He achieved that lofty goal in 2005 after 36 years as Scoutmaster.

“I’m going to go for another 50 Eagle Scouts,” Sampo said. “If I keep on having Eagle Scouts I’ll stay on as Scoutmaster until I die. I love Scouting.”

One of the Boy Scouts who helped Sampo reach his initial goal was Ben Brown, now fire chief for the Utica Fire Department. Brown said what stood out most about Sampo was his “heart of service.”

“He didn’t care if you had no money or you had a ton of money, he’d help you all around,” Brown said. “Jerry was a great guy.”

Sampo didn’t quite reach the century mark, but stepson Dewey Franklin said Sampo did get to attend 58 courts of honor. Even more impressive than that total, Franklin said, was the array of accomplished individuals who contacted the Sampo family to offer condolences.

“He had doctors, police officers and lawyers a myriad of people who went on to great careers,” Franklin said. “Actually, many of them left message and referred to themselves as ‘Jerry’s kids.’”

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester, Tennessee is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.