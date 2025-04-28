Support the Dickinson House at May 12 dinner in Oglesby

The Dickinson House in Oglesby will host its annual Post Cinco De Mayo fundraiser Monday, May 12, at Mr. Salsa’s Restaurant, 309 E. Walnut St., Oglesby. Buffet serving is from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
The menu includes fried chicken, beef enchiladas, refried beans, rice, mashed potatoes and gravy and salsa and tortilla chips. Carryouts are available.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at City Hall or by calling Foundation members at 815-883-9232, 815-481-9561 or 815-883-8945.
All funds raised are used to continue maintaining and upgrading the Dickinson House, an important and historical asset to the city of Oglesby.