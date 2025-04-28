Streator defense still strong with Joey Puetz; Ottawa trio playing well: The Times Girls Soccer Notebook

Joey Puetz still a cornerstone for Streator

The graduation of large, talented senior classes in back-to-back years left the Streator girls soccer program – a co-op with neighboring Woodland – in rebuild mode for the 2025 spring season, and the Bulldogs’ record to this point shows it.

Streator is 4-14-1 coming into this week. While that isn’t quite the .500 season the Bulldogs had in 2024 or the 17-6 campaign they put together in 2023, this year’s Streator team featuring just four seniors has been increasingly competitive as the season has played out.

Even the team’s most lopsided defeat in recent weeks, last Tuesday’s 5-0 home loss to Peotone, was a tight match for all but the final 6½ minutes of the 80 played, a fact made possible by an inspired effort by the Streator defense.

Especially from defensive midfielder Joey Puetz.

“That’s one of the main reasons Peotone was struggling to get one in for a good 20 minutes of that first half there,” Bulldogs coach J.T. Huey said of his senior tri-captain. “She was stuffing everything that was coming through the center. They adapted to it, recognized it and started putting the ball to width.

“They ended up saying, ‘No, we’re not going to mess with this girl,’ right?”

Last spring, Puetz and sweeper Josie Goerne – the 2024 Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year – made for an exceedingly potent one-two defensive punch. Puetz this year is for the most part surrounded by new faces on the Bulldogs’ defensive half, but has been affecting games arguably even more so.

“It doesn’t matter [how the team is doing in terms of record or on the scoreboard]. Joey just stands out,” Huey said. “She’s an athlete, and she’s a soccer player. And you’ll notice, the big thing with Joey is she will take command of those around her, and they will react to her. Combine that with the physical athleticism and good soccer skills ... and Joey for us isn’t just an athlete.

“She’s a leader, and she recognizes where we’re at in the culture and as a program, and she’s not frustrated. She comes out after every half and says, ‘Hey, that’s OK girls. Here’s what we can do differently.’

“She’s helping us build our culture for the next two years.”

Ottawa's Taylor Brandt looks to take the ball away from La Salle-Peru's Vicky Tejada during a match earlier this season at the LaSalle-Peru Sports Complex. (Kyle Russell)

Ottawa trio helping lead the way

Ottawa coach Kevin Olesen said after Friday’s 3-0 win over Princeton that he likes the direction the Pirates are headed with the postseason on the horizon. Ottawa enters this week at 4-7 and winners in three of its last five matches. Olesen feels the play of juniors Taylor Brandt (captain) and Ayla Covalsky (six goals, six assists), as well as freshman Georgia Kirkpatrick (seven goals, three assists) has contributed to the recent surge.

“Taylor moved into a defensive center back position this season,” Olesen said. “She is an athletic and knowledgeable player with the ability to neutralize an opponents’ attack. She has excellent field vision, communication skills, and helps transition the ball to our offensive zone. She plays with an intense and unwavering passion every time she steps on the field.

“Ayla splits her time as an attacking midfielder and striker. She is an experienced player with strong fundamental skills and touch. She uses her speed and field vision to move into space which creates opportunities for herself and her teammates and is a versatile player with the ability to challenge any goalie.

“Georgia is controlling our center midfield position. She is an exciting player with incredible speed and ball control. She links our offensive and defensive ends of the field to control possession and the momentum of the game. She is a dynamic player with the ability to move through opponents and elevate the play of her teammates.”

Newark, Somonauk, Leland players contributing well for H-BR co-op

The Hinckley-Big Rock co-op — featuring players from Somonauk, Leland and Newark — started the season winning two of the opening three matches but has since struggled and enters this week at 2-6. Despite the recent setbacks, Royalcats coach Melissa Jennings has been happy the play and efforts from Bobcats senior Symone Stein, Panthers freshman Lily Martin and Norsemen sophomore Hannah Severson.

“Symone is always willing to go and play as hard as she can, wherever we need her and help the team however she can at any given moment,” Jennings said. “She has a knack for making her teammates laugh when they need it most and always has a positive attitude that lifts anyone’s spirit.

“Lily often plays the entire game at either striker or midfield. She is our leading scorer, and while we haven’t had many scoring moments, when we do, her speed up top has made the difference in capitalizing on those opportunities.

“Hannah is an incredible hard worker who is continuing to start and play well in our defensive line or as an outside back.”