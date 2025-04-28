Oglesby to host Bark in the Park on May 24

Oglesby is hosting its second Bark in the Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, at LeHigh Park. (Maribeth Wilson)

Oglesby is hosting its second Bark in the Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, at LeHigh Park.

Bark in the Park will feature “Team Zoom Canine Entertainment” from Ohio, which is a high energy stunt dog show with the perfect blend of action and humor. This family friendly show will put on two performances, one at 10:30 a.m. and one at 12:30 p.m.

Bark in the Park also will feature various pet vendors, a food truck, mobile grooming unit and pet photography. In addition, city of Oglesby dog tags will be available for purchase for $5, with a copy of current rabies vaccination.

Goody tote bags will be available to the first 100 attendees.

Central K-9 Search and Rescue will host a special K-9 demonstration at noon.

New this year, the event will feature a doggie fashion show. Dress up your pup and take center stage. Prizes will be awarded to the top three stylish furry friends. Registration for the doggie fashion show will begin at 11 a.m., and the fashion show will begin at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, call the city of Oglesby at 815-883-3389.