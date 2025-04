First responders were dispatched at about 1 p.m. Monday to Interstate 80 near Plank Road in Peru for a crash. So far, the injuries are believed to be minor, officials said. (Felix Sarver)

A preliminary crash report is pending from Illinois State Police; but the Peru Police Department said initial reports suggested no serious injuries.