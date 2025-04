Peru police respond to the scene of a tractor and tandem disc that leaked hydraulic fluid Monday, April 28, 2025, on the shoulder of Route 251 and Seventh Street overpass. Illinois Department of Transportation, along with Peru police and fire responded. (Scott Anderson)

A John Deere 9RX Tractor hauling a disc leaked hydraulic fuel Monday for about a half mile on Route 251 from the U.S. 6 bridge to the Seventh Street bridge in Peru.

Traffic is limited to one lane northbound on Route 251. Illinois Department of Transportation, along with Peru police and fire responded.

Peru police, in a 5 p.m. update, said IDOT workers are on scene investigating whether the Seventh Street bridge was damaged by a passing vehicle, possibly a farm implement.