The Times area prep sports schedule: April 27 through May 3, 2025

Ottawa's No. 1 doubles team players Collin Olszerski and Ayden Sexton play against L-P on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, April 28

Baseball: La Salle-Peru at Ottawa, Manteno at Streator, Midland at WFC, St. Bede at Marquette, Seneca at Dwight, Fieldcrest at Fisher, Sandwich at Woodstock North, Earlville at Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Dwight at Seneca (DH), 4 p.m.; Ottawa at Rochelle, Manteno at Streator, Midland at WFC, St. Bede at Marquette, Fieldcrest at Fisher, Earlville at Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ottawa at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Ottawa at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29

Baseball: Streator at Manteno, Putnam Co. at Marquette, Seneca at Roanoke-Benson, Serena at Newark, Indian Creek at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Streator at Manteno, Putnam Co. at Marquette, Seneca at Lowpoint-Washburn, Sandwich at Plano, Serena at Newark, Indian Creek at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Sycamore at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Kaneland, Rochelle at Ottawa (B&G), Streator (B) at Pontiac, Sandwich (B&G) at Plano, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 30

Baseball: Ottawa at La Salle-Peru, Coal City at Seneca, Eureka at Fieldcrest, Woodstock North at Sandwich, Newark at Serena, Somonauk at Westminster Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Ottawa at Kaneland, Coal City at Seneca, Eureka at Fieldcrest, Newark at Serena, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: La Salle-Peru at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Streator at Pontiac, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 1

Baseball: La Salle-Peru at Ottawa, Marquette at Putnam Co., Roanoke-Benson at Seneca, Fieldcrest at Serena, Lisle at Sandwich, Parkview Christian at Newark, Earlville at S. Beloit, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Marquette at Putnam Co., Fieldcrest at Serena, Johnsburg at Sandwich, Parkview Christian at Newark, Earlville at S. Beloit, Streator at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ottawa at DePue/Hall, 4:30 p.m.; Streator at Lisle (Benedictine), 6:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Coal City at Streator, 4 p.m.

Track and field: Marquette (B&G) at St. Bede, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 2

Baseball: WFC at Midland, Heyworth at Fieldcrest, Sandwich at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Seneca at Ottawa, Heyworth at Fieldcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Ottawa (B&G) in Sterling Relays, Streator (B&G) at Mendota, Seneca (G) in Monticello Sages Invitational, Seneca (B) at Oswego, Sandwich (B&G) at Herscher, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Baseball: Wheaton Academy at Sandwich, Hall at Marquette, 11 a.m.

Softball: Hall at Marquette, Serena at Ashton-Franklin Center (DH), 11 a.m.

Boys tennis: Ottawa in Lincoln-Way East Tournament, 8:15 a.m.

Track and field: Marquette (B&G) in Mooseheart Relays, 9 a.m.