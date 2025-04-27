Sheridan Historical Society to host open house May 3

The Sheridan Historical Society is having an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 3. (Scott Anderson)

The museum is located at 185 N. Robinson St. See the new addition and displays.

The historical society said it is always looking for new items from or about Sheridan, Serena, Harding, Wedron and Norway to display. The historical society still is collecting school class pictures from local schools and it is interested in any from the one room schools that were in this area.

Normal hours are 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays or call 815-712-0279 or 815-695-5609 for an appointment.