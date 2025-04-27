Reddick library in Ottawa to host Silent Book Club for 7th through 12th graders

Silent Book Club returns Tuesday, April 29, to Reddick Public Library in Ottawa.

The club for seventh through 12th graders meets 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss books if patrons desire. There also will be snacks.

The library is located at 1010 Canal St. Go to reddicklibrary.org/ and call 815-434-0509.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 28: Homeschool Art, all ages. Come to the library and meet up with other homeschoolers and learn about various artists and artistic styles. This event is for all ages.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 29: Ready, Set, Read! (new time), 3 to 5 years. Join the library every Tuesday for a gathering packed with stories, songs and a craft activity. This week, join the library for dragon-themed stories songs, and a craft. Stay and play after the craft.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 30: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages birth to 3 years. Join the library for J is for jungle-themed stories, songs and a craft! Stay and play after the craft.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 30: Kid’s Book Club, kindergarten through second grade. This month we will be discussing Books Aren’t for Eatingby Carlie Sorosiak. We will also create edible mini-books! Copies of the book will be available for checkout in the Children’s Department.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a friendly environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1: Manga Clubs, seventh through 12th grades. Hey anime and manga fans! The group will come together to talk about favorite mangas and the anime series they’ve inspired. This month, the group is talking Madoka Magica.