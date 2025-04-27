April 27, 2025
Ottawa YMCA named finalist for 2025 IREJ Project Awards

Winners to be announced June 5

By Derek Barichello
A view of the running/walking track and Ottawa Railroad Bridge inside the new Ottawa YMCA on Monday, May 6, 2024 in Ottawa. The facility will open to the public on Monday, May 13, 2024 in Ottawa.

The Ottawa YMCA announced it has been named a finalist in the 2025 Illinois Real Estate Journal Awards in the category of Government / Community Facility – Suburban.

This recognition celebrates outstanding achievements in real estate development and community impact.

This year’s finalists in the Government / Community Facility – Suburban category include:

  • Buffalo Grove Public Works 
  • Downers Grove Civic Center 
  • La Grange Park Public Library 
  • Ottawa YMCA 
  • Rockford Public Library 
  • VASA Fitness 
  • Waukegan Carnegie Library 

The winners will be announced during a special ceremony on June 5 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the official awards program at 6 p.m.

“This nomination is a celebration of our community’s hard work and shared vision,” said Joseph Capece, executive director of the Ottawa YMCA. “To be recognized among such innovative and community-driven projects is a true honor. We are proud to represent Ottawa on this stage and grateful to all who helped make our project a reality.”

The Ottawa YMCA’s selection as a finalist reflects its commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive space that serves as a cornerstone for wellness, youth development and community connection, the YMCA said in a news release.

To view the full list of 2025 IREJ Awards finalists, visit: https://rejournals.com/realestateawards/reawards2025-il/

