Ottawa YMCA named finalist for 2025 IREJ Project Awards

The Ottawa YMCA announced it has been named a finalist in the 2025 Illinois Real Estate Journal Awards in the category of Government / Community Facility – Suburban.
This recognition celebrates outstanding achievements in real estate development and community impact.
This year’s finalists in the Government / Community Facility – Suburban category include:
- Buffalo Grove Public Works
- Downers Grove Civic Center
- La Grange Park Public Library
- Ottawa YMCA
- Rockford Public Library
- VASA Fitness
- Waukegan Carnegie Library
The winners will be announced during a special ceremony on June 5 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the official awards program at 6 p.m.
“This nomination is a celebration of our community’s hard work and shared vision,” said Joseph Capece, executive director of the Ottawa YMCA. “To be recognized among such innovative and community-driven projects is a true honor. We are proud to represent Ottawa on this stage and grateful to all who helped make our project a reality.”
The Ottawa YMCA’s selection as a finalist reflects its commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive space that serves as a cornerstone for wellness, youth development and community connection, the YMCA said in a news release.
To view the full list of 2025 IREJ Awards finalists, visit: https://rejournals.com/realestateawards/reawards2025-il/