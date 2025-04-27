Ottawa YMCA named finalist for 2025 IREJ Project Awards

The Ottawa YMCA announced it has been named a finalist in the 2025 Illinois Real Estate Journal Awards in the category of Government / Community Facility – Suburban. (Scott Anderson)

This recognition celebrates outstanding achievements in real estate development and community impact.

This year’s finalists in the Government / Community Facility – Suburban category include:

Buffalo Grove Public Works

Downers Grove Civic Center

La Grange Park Public Library

Ottawa YMCA

Rockford Public Library

VASA Fitness

Waukegan Carnegie Library

The winners will be announced during a special ceremony on June 5 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the official awards program at 6 p.m.

“This nomination is a celebration of our community’s hard work and shared vision,” said Joseph Capece, executive director of the Ottawa YMCA. “To be recognized among such innovative and community-driven projects is a true honor. We are proud to represent Ottawa on this stage and grateful to all who helped make our project a reality.”

The Ottawa YMCA’s selection as a finalist reflects its commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive space that serves as a cornerstone for wellness, youth development and community connection, the YMCA said in a news release.

To view the full list of 2025 IREJ Awards finalists, visit: https://rejournals.com/realestateawards/reawards2025-il/