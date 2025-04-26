Ottawa softball splits doubleheader with Dunlap: The Times Saturday Roundup

Softball

Dunlap 1, Ottawa 0; Ottawa 5, Dunlap 4 (9 inn.): At Ottawa, the Pirates (12-5) split a doubleheader with the Eagles on Saturday.

Ottawa was no-hit in the opener with Addie Russell (7 IP, 8 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) saddled with the tough-luck loss.

In Game 2, Russell’s bunt in the bottom of the ninth scored Savannah Fredericksen with the winning run. Rylee Harsted (RBI) had two hits, Joslyn Rose doubled, and Aubrey Sullivan posted a pair of RBIs. Russell (1 IP) earned the win in relief of Audrey Davis (8 IP, 11 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).

Marquette 10, Yorkville Christian 0 (6 inn.): At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders’ Savanah Erickson allowed just two hits, two walks and struck out four in the shutout victory.

Hunter Hopkins went 4 for 4, while Avery Durdan (double, three RBIs) and Lily Brewer (double, two RBIs) each had two hits. Kelsey Cuchra, Taylor Cuchra and Makayla Backos each added an RBI.

Seneca 4, Princeton 0; Seneca 15, Fieldcrest 0 (4 inn.): At Seneca Round Robin, the Fighting Irish (19-0) stayed unbeaten with wins over the Tigresses and Knights.

Against Princeton, Seneca scored all four runs in the third inning — three on a home run by Lexie Buis. Emma Mino and Graysen Provance each had two hits, Tessa Krull doubled and Alyssa Zellers drove in a run. Krull (7 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 14 K) posted the pitching win.

Hayden Pfeifer fired a four-inning one-hitter with 10 strikeouts against Fieldcrest. Buis (two doubles, two RBIs) had three hits and Pfeifer (double, triple, RBI) and Krull (double, two RBIs) two hits each. Camryn Stecken, Kylee Rowley and Kaylee Klinker each had an RBI.

Serena 11, Amboy 1 (5 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers (12-5) scored in every inning in the triumph over the Clippers.

Brynley Glade (double, RBI) had two hits for Serena, while Jenna Setchell (triple) drove in two runs. RayElle Brennan (triple) and Lanee Cole each recorded an RBI. Maddie Glade (Win, 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) and Cassie Walsh (1 IP, 2 K) combined efforts in the circle.

Geneseo 7, Newark 1: At Newark, the Norsemen dropped to 9-12-1 on the season with the loss to the Maple Leafs.

Presley Hauge doubled, while Adelaide Johnson (RBI), Bailey Schutter and Sadie Pottinger singled for Newark. Dottie Wood (7 IP, 13 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) suffered the loss in the circle.

Baseball

Limestone 3, Ottawa 1: At Bartonville, the Pirates managed just two hits — singles each by Jace Veith and Jaxson — in falling to 9-10 on the season.

Lucas Farabaugh drove in the lone run with a sacrifice fly while George Shumway (6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K) took the loss.

Yorkville Christian 7, Marquette 5: At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (17-2) had their 12-game winning streak snapped by the Mustangs.

Anthony Couch doubled and drove in two runs for Marquette, while Griffin Dobberstein, Keaton Davis and Easton Debernardi each singled. Sam Mitre had a sacrifice fly. Couch (Loss, 3 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 K), Jaxsen Higgins (3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) and Grant Dose (1 IP, 1 K) shared efforts on the mound.

Brown County 10, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (5 inn.): At Dozer Park in Peoria, the Warriors (2-11) had just a Brayden Matsko single in the loss to the Hornets.

Connor Dodge (4 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) took the loss on the hill.

Dwight 8, Newark 2: At Newark, the Norsemen dropped to 8-14 on the season with the loss to the Trojans.

Jackson Walker (double) and Payton Wills each had two hits while Eastin McBroom recorded an RBI. Toby Steffen (6 IP, 14 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) suffered the loss.

Track and field

Somonauk/Leland boys 2nd at IC Invite: At Waterman, the Bobcats scored 112 points to finish runner-up to champion Plano (143) at the seven-team Indian Creek Invite.

Somonauk/Leland had individual first-place efforts from Gunnar Nelson (800-meter run) and Landin Stillwell (3,200), a second-place mark from Caden Hamer (1600), and third-place finishes from Karter Nelson (400), Alex Barnes (shot put) and Tristan Garcia (long jump). The Bobcats’ 4x400 (Stillwell, Swenson, Nelson, Jackson Brockway) and 4x800 (Stillwell, Brockway, Swenson, Hamer) relays earned firsts, while the 4x200 (Brockway, Tanner Daniels, Nelson, Tristan Garcia) relay was third.

Marquette’s Jacoby Gooden was second in the 100 and third in the 200.

On the girls side, Emma Rominski placed first in the 800 and second in the 1,600 while Salena Norris was first in the shot put. Marquette’s Maggie Jewett finished first in the 400, Madisyn Trainor third in both the 100 and 200, and Lucy McGrath third in the triple jump.