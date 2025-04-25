Marquette boys, FCW girls score track victories in Granville: The Times Thursday Roundup

Boys track and field

Marquette wins at Putnam Co.: At Granville in a five-school meet, Marquette (109 team points) was the winner.

Marquette champions included Jacoby Gooden (11.66 in the 100-meter sprint, 23:54 in the 200, 5.19 meters in the long jump), Jimmy Lawsha (56.62 in the 400), MacKinnley Thompson (12:46.09 in the 3,200) and the 4x100 relay team (Marcus Baker, Lawsha, Charlie McGrath, Gooden in 45.20).

For FCW, Jaxon Torrez (48.62 in the 300 hurdles) and the 4x400 relay team (Liam Kapraun-Bourdon, Preston Brown, Dylan Carls, Noah Schneider in 4:06.22) won their events.

Hosts 2nd, Somonauk 3rd at Sandwich: At Sandwich in a seven-team meet, the host Indians (75 team points) placed second, Somonauk (38) third, Earlville (27) fourth and Newark (8) tied for sixth.

Event winners included: for Sandwich – Colt Li (11.82 in the 100), Devin Adams-Dunn (55.26 in the 400), Simeion Harris (43.12 in the 300 hurdles), the 4x100 relay team (Nathan Hill, Kayden Page, Adams-Dunn, Harris in 45.50), Peter Popp (14.32 in the shot put), Jackson Heilemeier (39.96 in the discus) and Jacob Ross (4.54 in the pole vault); and for Somonauk – Landin Stillwell (4:47.17 in the 1,600) and Tristan Garcia (5.46 in the long jump).

Girls track and field

FCW takes title at Putnam Co.: At Granville in a five-school meet, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (92 team points) captured the team triumph.

Providing event wins for FCW were Abbi Armstrong (13.29 in the 100, 27.47 in the 200, 5.15 in the long jump), the 4x100 relay team (Billie Shehorn, Gabby Jacobs, Maia Hanafin, Alivia Waschle in 57.52), 4.200 quartet (Waschle, Kaylee Delheimer, Jacobs, Armstrong in 1:54.71), Chandler Weber (9.42 in the shot put) and Delheimer solo (1.47 in the high jump).

For Marquette, Olivia Tamblyn (1:02.91 in the 300 hurdles) and Elaina Parker (8.03 in the triple jump) scored wins.

Sandwich tops runner-up Somonauk: At Sandwich in a seven-team meet, the host Indians (78) triumphed ahead of runner-up Somonauk (36), fourth-place Earlville (31) and fifth-place Newark (17).

Event winners included: for Somonauk – Alexis Punsalan (13.30 in the 100, 27.84 in the 200), Emma Rominski (2:41.64 in the 800), Salena Norris (9.40 in the shot put); for Sandwich – Sunny Weber (1:00.01 in the 400), Alayla Harris (52.96 in the 300 hurdles), the 4x800 relay team (Joanna Rivera, Erin Lissman, Emily Urbanski, Kayla Kressin), Scarlett Paul (24.04 in the discus), Hannah Treptow (1.42 in the high jump) and Addyson Cline (4.59 in the long jump); for Newark – the 4x100 relay team (Annalyse Creps, Makenzie Doss, Isabella Creps, Addison Ness in 54.12); and for Ealrlville – Finley Jobst (5:53.94 in the 1,600).

Baseball

Streator 7, Prairie Central 2: At Fairbury on Thursday, the visiting Bulldogs (9-11) took control with a four-run second inning, which proved to be plenty for winning pitcher Colin Byers (7 IP, 1 ER, 2 K), who worked a complete-game two-hitter.

Jake Hagie (3 for 3, home run, three RBIs), Blaize Bressner (3 for 4, two RBIs) and Cole Winterrowd (2 for 3, two RBIs) spearheaded the Streator offensive attack.

Morris 14, Ottawa 3 (5 inn.): At Morris, the visiting Pirates (9-9 overall, 1-4 Interstate 8) couldn’t avoid the I-8 series sweep, surrendering six runs in the third inning and seven more in the fifth.

Adam Swanson singled and drove in two for Ottawa, also suffering the pitching loss allowing 13 earned runs and striking out one over 4 1/3 innings.

Seneca 5, Dwight 4: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (7-12 overall, 4-5 Tri-County) scored a walk-off conference win on Jace Mitchell’s erred grounder in the bottom of the seventh after Dwight had tied it in the top half.

Joey Arnold (three hits) and Casey Klicker (two hits) had multiple hits for Seneca, with Mitchell, Paxton Giertz and Cam Shriey providing RBIs to make a winner of Wyatt Holman (1 IP, 1 Er, 0 K) in relief of Brody Rademacher (6 IP, 2 ER, 5 K).

Fieldcrest 13, Henry-Sen. 6: At Henry, the visiting Knights (9-7) won their second straight paced by Lucas May (four hits, four RBIs) and Eli Gerdes (two hits, two RBIs).

Jordan Heider (6 IP, 2 ER, 3 K) earned the victory.

Wilmington 13, Sandwich 1 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the host Indians fell to 8-10 with the loss to their former conference rival.

Braden Behringer had an RBI for Sandwich. Griffin Somlock (3 IP, 2 ER, 2 K) took the loss.

Softball

Henry-Sen. 16, Fieldcrest 1 (4 inn.): At Henry, the visiting Knights scored in the top of the first, but the lead didn’t last long.

Marengo 16, Sandwich 6: At Sandwich, the host Indians (6-8) were in a tie ballgame until allowing a four-run fourth.

Aubrey Cyr (5 IP, 10 ER, 3 K) was dealt the pitching loss. Kayden Corneils (two hits, three runs scored) and Brooklyn Marks (three hits, two RBIs) led the Sandwich offense.

Morris 10, Serena 0: At Serena in a seven-inning game, the Huskers (11-5) were limited to four hits – two off the bat of leadoff batter RayElle Brennan.

Maddie Glade (6 IP, 4 ER, 4 K) was the losing pitcher, outdueled by Morris’ Mylie Hughes (7 IP, 0 R, 7 K).

Earlville 7, Putnam Co. 5: At Granville, the visiting Red Raiders (6-7) held off a seventh-inning rally with Addie Scherer (7 IP, 1 ER, 4 K) finishing the complete-game victory.

Audrey Scherer (two hits), Addie Scherer (three hits) and Samantha Knauf (two hits) provided two RBIs apiece for the victors.

Girls soccer

Streator 1, Manteno 0 (SO): At the James Street Rec Area, the host Bulldogs earned their first Illinois Central Eight Conference victory of the spring in a shootout.