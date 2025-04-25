Crusaders blank Bruins 11-0, improve to 17-1 on the season

Marquette players (from left) Alec Novotney, Caden Durdan, Griffin Dobberstein and Sam Mitre wish each other good luck on the mound before playing St. Bede on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

PERU – It only took five innings for the visiting Marquette Crusaders to earn a mercy rule 11-0 win over the St. Bede Bruins in a Tri-County Conference baseball game Thursday at St. Bede Academy.

The Crusaders broke the game open in the second inning, capitalizing on a pair of St. Bede errors to spark a five-run frame that included RBI hits from Griffin Dobberstein and Sam Mitre.

St. Bede coach Bill Booker felt the defensive miscues not only extended the inning but shifted momentum firmly in Marquette’s favor, putting the Bruins in an early hole they couldn’t climb out of against the defending Class 1A champions.

“Those errors really opened up the gates,” Booker said. “We didn’t play our best today, and when you’re up against one of the top teams in the state, you can’t afford to make that many mistakes.”

Marquette pitcher Alec Novotney lets go of a pitch to St. Bede on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Marquette starting pitcher and leadoff man Alec Novotney was in full control of this game from first pitch, striking out 13 batters over five scoreless innings while allowing only three hits and walking one.

“I just tried to throw every pitch for a strike today,” Novotney said. “Curveball and slider moved well, and I was also able to locate the fastball.”

Novotney also contributed offensively, going 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and a walk.

“As the leadoff guy, it’s my job to get on base and let the guys behind me drive me in, and I think I did that well today,” Novotney said.

Novotney did his job, and his teammates wasted no time capitalizing, as the Crusaders’ top of the order provided more than enough to keep the offense rolling.

Shortstop Griffin Dobberstein went 2 for 3 with two singles, a walk and a pair of stolen bases.

First baseman Sam Mitre had a big day at the plate, finishing 3 for 4 with two doubles and bringing in four RBIs, while catcher Keaton Davis matched him with a 3-for-4 performance of his own with a double, two singles, a stolen base and two RBIs.

“They did exactly what we ask of them: Have good at-bats, stay disciplined, and make things happen on the bases,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said. “When the top of our order is producing like that, we’re a tough team to beat.”

Marquette's Sam Mitre smacks a hit against St. Bede on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

The Bruins managed to cycle through their lineup only three times, scattering three hits across three separate innings – each coming from a different player.

St. Bede starting pitcher Geno Dinges was saddled with the loss, although none of the five runs he allowed over three innings were earned. He struck out five and walked three.

The loss marked the Bruins’ third in a week, during which they’ve been outscored 42-21 over a four-game stretch.

While things haven’t gone their way lately, Booker believes better baseball is ahead for his team.

“We’ve got to regroup,” he said. “The season’s not lost, but we need to get back to playing St. Bede baseball – defense, energy, competing. That’s the message moving forward.”

With the win, Marquette moves to 17-1 overall and 9-0 in conference and will host Yorkville Christian on Saturday.

St. Bede (14-4, 6-3) looks to bounce back as the Bruins travel to Rockridge on Saturday.