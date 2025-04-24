True Leaves Bookshop in Princeton to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day

True Leaves Bookshop in Princeton will be celebrating Independent Bookstore Day – a nationwide event honoring the magic of indie bookstores and the communities that support them – from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 26. (Photo provided by Angela Adams)

True Leaves Bookshop in Princeton will be celebrating Independent Bookstore Day – a nationwide event honoring the magic of indie bookstores and the communities that support them – from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 26.

Located at 15 Park Ave W. in the historic Sash-Stalter-Matson Building, True Leaves Bookshop will host a day for book lovers.

“Whether you’re a local or just visiting, we’d love for you to be part of our day,” said co-owner Matthew Adams. “Grab a doughnut, meet a friend, pick up a new or used book – have some fun.”

“Indpendent Bookstore Day celebrates the irreplaceable role independent bookstores play in communities,” said Angela Adams, co-owner of True Leaves Bookshop. “In a world of big box stores, Independent Bookstore Day is a chance to support local, connect with fellow readers and celebrate what makes indie bookshops so special.”

True Leaves will serve complimentary refreshments, along with have some special releases and promotions.

