Spring Valley City Bank employees clean up local parks for Earth Day

A team of local bankers traded their business suits and computers Tuesday for work gloves and trash bags.

In celebration of Earth Day, a group of Spring Valley City Bank employees canvassed local parks for trash.

“We take a lot of pride in our community, and we’re always looking for ways to give back,” said Heather Hammitt, chief HR and marketing officer at Spring Valley City Bank. “First impressions are everything, and we want our local parks to be welcoming and inviting. One way to do that is to be sure that they are free from litter and debris.”

The bank, which is celebrating 120 years in business this year, recently took the Grow Spring Valley Bloom and Bright pledge, which is a public affirmation of the bank’s commitment to adhering to city ordinances to maintain clean and beautiful public spaces in Spring Valley. The group aims to make this an annual outing.

