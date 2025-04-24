Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Bill Zenns on IVAC Lemonade Day

File photo: Dozens of children sell products during the 2nd Annual Lemonade Day for Young Entrepreneurs on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Country Kids in Utica. The program teaches life skills like business operations, responsibility, financial literacy, goal-setting, and teamwork. (Scott Anderson)

Dani Holland interviewed Bill Zenns, Executive Director of the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce about their upcoming event called “Lemonade Day.”

The Lemonade Day program is committed to teaching kids how to start, own and operate any business venture. More than 50 student entrepreneurs from across the Illinois Valley will be setting up shop in Utica on May 3 for IVACs third annual Lemonade Day Youth Market.

