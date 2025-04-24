Mobile home tax bills in La Salle County are due May 1

Mobile home tax bills in La Salle County are due on Thursday, May 1.
Tax payment options include paying at the treasurer’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by cash or check; drive-thru drop box (open 24 hours) located in the north part of the east parking lot at the Government Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa; or mailing to the Treasurer’s Office, P.O. Box 1560, Ottawa, IL 61350; or paying by phone 815-393-2688 with credit card or E-check. A convenience fee of about 2.4% is charged by the credit card processors when paying by credit card. There is $1 per parcel fee when paying by e-check.
There is penalty for late payment. The penalty for delinquency is $25 per month up to $100 beginning May 2.
If mobile home owners have any questions about the Local Services Tax, contact the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office at 815-434-8219, option 4.