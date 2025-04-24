Mobile home tax bills in La Salle County are due May 1

The drive-thru drop box (open 24 hours) located in the north part of the east parking lot at the Government Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa, is one way to pay mobile home tax bills. (Derek Barichello)

Mobile home tax bills in La Salle County are due on Thursday, May 1.

Tax payment options include paying at the treasurer’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by cash or check; drive-thru drop box (open 24 hours) located in the north part of the east parking lot at the Government Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa; or mailing to the Treasurer’s Office, P.O. Box 1560, Ottawa, IL 61350; or paying by phone 815-393-2688 with credit card or E-check. A convenience fee of about 2.4% is charged by the credit card processors when paying by credit card. There is $1 per parcel fee when paying by e-check.

There is penalty for late payment. The penalty for delinquency is $25 per month up to $100 beginning May 2.

If mobile home owners have any questions about the Local Services Tax, contact the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office at 815-434-8219, option 4.