Marseilles police warn of door-to-door solicitors posing as city workers

The Marseilles Police Department is warning residents of door-to-door solicitors who are claiming to be from City Hall.

After receiving several reports this week, the police posted on Facebook reminding residents that Marseilles does not endorse solicitors and only provides permits. Officers are actively notifying solicitors of the permit requirement.

If somebody comes to a residence and claims to be with the city, ask to see their employee identification or a permit.

If they do not have one or refuse to show you one, contact the Marseilles Police Department’s non-emergency line at 815-795-2131.