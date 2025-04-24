Hegeler Carus Mansion tours in La Salle reopen, officials celebrate with ribbon cutting

Bill Zens, Josh Kelch, Carol McGee, Laura Walker, Linda Mrowicki, Tim Anderson, Curt Bedei, Annie Pesola, Jim Nolan, Jay McCracken and April Murphy celebrate the reopening ceremony on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at the Hegeler Carus Mansion. (Photo provided by Matthew Klein)

The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle celebrated the reopening of the main level of the Mansion for tours with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

The restoration of the parquet floors in the Main Hallway, Dining Room, Family Room, Children’s Room and Balcony, and the Library and the entire Main Level floors were completed, the Mansion said in a news release.

The project was made possible through donations from Seth Carus and Noreen Hynes, Linda Mrowicki in memory of Dan Jackson, James and Mary Ann Asaph, Carol McGee and other individual donors. Through an additional donation, provided by Tim Anderson, the Mansion also has several new rugs to protect the floors for the future.

“Projects like these are made possible through generous donors,” Executive Director Laura Walker said in a news release. “The substantial support shown through Seth, Noreen, Linda, Tim and Carol, is overwhelmingly received with gratitude as we continue to ensure the Mansion’s future legacy.”

Following a recognition of the named donors, the ribbon was cut, and the Main Level was opened to view the newly restored floors.

General and expanded tours, including the viewing of the newly restored floors, resume on April 24. To book a tour go to hegelercarus.org. For additional information; April Murphy, 815-220-5533 and April.murphy@hegelercarus.org.