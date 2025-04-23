Video: Wildflowers flourish at Starved Rock State Park

Bluebells boom along Illinois Canyon creek on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

Tens of thousands of Virginia bluebells bloom Tuesday on the trailhead to Illinois Canyon at Starved Rock State Park.

Other wildflowers cutleaf tootwort, spring beauty, bristly buttercup and false rue anemone also can be seen on the trail.