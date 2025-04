In honor of Earth Day this week, the Ottawa Downtown Association is inviting community members to participate in Operation: Clean Sweep from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 26. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

In honor of Earth Day this week, the Ottawa Downtown Association is inviting community members to participate in Operation: Clean Sweep from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 26.

Volunteers will help clean up litter throughout downtown Ottawa, starting at the Jordan block.

Organizers encourage residents to “team up to clean up” and make a positive impact on the local environment.

For more information, visit Ottawa Downtown Association’s website or Facebook page.