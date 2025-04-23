New salon moves into former Peru barber shop

New signage soon will be installed at Shay’s Hair Studio, 1110 Peoria St., Peru. Shayla Saferite recently moved into the previous location of the Waldorf Hair Company, which closed earlier this year. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Local)

Shay’s Hair Studio recently opened at 1110 Peoria St., Peru.

Owner Shayla Saferite has been licensed since 2010 and worked for a corporate chain for the past 13 years, she said. She wanted to branch out and own her own business.

Shay’s offers cuts and color for men and women of all ages and is wheelchair accessible. Eyebrow and lip wax services also are available as well as beard trims.

The location was previously Waldorf Hair Company, owned by Dave Waldorf who retired earlier this year after about 50 years in business. Saferite said she chose her salon’s name as a nod to the Waldorf name.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Walk-ins are accepted and appointments also can be made by calling 815-224-4889.

