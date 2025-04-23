‘Lincoln in Ottawa’ talk to be presented at scouting museum

The next history lecture at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 27. (Derek Barichello)

The next history lecture at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 27.

The program is titled “Lincoln in Ottawa” presented by Dan Schott. This will focus on all the times Abraham Lincoln came to Ottawa, except for the debate. There will be a separate lecture in August by Lorraine McCallister that will focus on the seven Lincoln-Douglas debates.

The public is welcome to the museum at 1100 Canal St. and light snacks will be served. Seating may be limited. Call ahead and reserve a place. The museum phone number is 815-431-9353.