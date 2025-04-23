La Salle County judgeship up for grabs

The search is on for a new family court judge in La Salle County. (Photo provided)

Wednesday, the head of the 13th Judicial Circuit announced a vacancy created by the ascension of Michelle A. Vescogni to circuit judge, effective May 5. Vescogni’s departure creates a vacant associate judgeship.

Applications are due by May 23.

The associate judgeship is expected to be highly coveted; past vacancies have drawn more than two dozen applicants.

Associate judges serve four-year terms and are filled by appointment, meaning whoever replaces Vescogni will not have to campaign or stand for election.

Vescogni was appointed circuit judge to replace Cynthia M. Raccuglia, who retired Feb. 28 due to medical issues.

Vescogni must stand for election in November 2026 to keep Raccuglia’s seat. As of Wednesday, there was no word from the chief judge’s office on whether Vescogni will serve in the criminal or civil division.