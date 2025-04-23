IVCC Board elects Jay McCracken as chair, seats new members 

The Illinois Valley Community College Board welcomed members elected in the April 1 election on Tuesday, canvassed the election results and named officers during an organizational meeting. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Community College Board welcomed members elected in the April 1 election on Tuesday, canvassed the election results and named officers during an organizational meeting.

The canvass confirmed the election of Bill Hunt of Oglesby and Lynda Marlene Moshage of Utica to the board. The meeting marks Hunt’s return to the Board and first election to the seat since being a Board appointee two years ago. Moshage is returning to campus in a new capacity as a trustee. She had been an adjunct professor in IVCC’s massage therapy program.

In his remarks, Hunt said he was honored “beyond words” to hold a seat on the board. Moshage displayed a souvenir of her Peace Corps experiences, noting the design symbolized leadership and served as a reminder of “the promise we make in accepting this position. A true leader must have a servant’s heart,” according to a news release from IVCC.

Jane Goetz and Amy Boyles retired from the Board and did not seek reelection.

Trustees elected Jay McCracken chair, and presented Everett Solon, who was stepping down from that role after four years, with a gift. Solon, who has served 14 years on the board, will remain on the Board and will chair the Facilities Committee.

Angela Stevenson was elected vice chair, and Maureen Rebholz was elected secretary. Rebecca Donna was appointed Illinois Community College Trustees Association representative, with Moshage as alternate. Committee appointments were also made for the upcoming two years.

Walter J. Zukowski was reappointed board attorney, Kathy Ross treasurer and Sandy Beard secretary to the board.

Meetings will be held 4:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month for the remainder of the year. The time has changed from what had been set at the beginning of this year.

In other business, the Board approved an annexation/rezoning agreement with the city of Oglesby for a two-acre parcel as part of the new Agriculture Complex and authorized extending an agreement with the city to provide a school resource officer on campus.