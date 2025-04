Green Street in Ottawa will be closed again from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 25, as crews continue work on the box culvert headwall. (Bill Freskos)

Green Street in Ottawa will be closed again from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 25, as crews continue work on the box culvert headwall.

Contractors said flaggers will be on site during the closure to help direct traffic.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and allow extra travel time throughout the day Friday.