Avah Oertel, Princeton have the last say against Newman

Princeton courtesy runner Payten Harden beats the throw to Newman catcher Kaylee Benyo Tuesday at Little Siberia Field in Princeton. (Mike Vaughn)

PRINCETON - Brenleigh Cook and Newman had the first say of Tuesday’s Three Rivers East clash at Little Siberia Field in Princeton. Avah Oertel and the Princeton Tigresses had the last.

Cook, just the second batter of the game, ripped a two-run homer to stake the Comets to a quick lead. Oertel came on to pitch for Princeton just two batters later and silenced the Comets’ bats the rest of the way.

Oertel returned the favor at the plate by blasting a solo shot to lead off the fourth inning to give the Tigresses a lead they would not relinquish on the way to an 8-2 victory.

“We’re all meshing together as a team and putting things that Coach J (Jhavon Hayes) is saying together,” Oertel said. “Knowing that we can win conference games is a very big lift off our shoulders right now.”

Senior outfielder Ellie Harp and Hayes said it was a good bounce-back win for the Tigresses, who let one get away Monday, allowing three runs in the seventh inning to fall to Erie-Prophetstown 10-9.

“It felt good to win today after our game yesterday. It started off the week right and we got four more games,” Harp said.

“It was good to bounce back. We cleaned up the defense quite a bit. Strung hits together,” Hayes said.

Oertel, who went 2 for 3 at the plate, knew her homer was a goner.

“It was right there and I did what I was supposed to do,” she said with a smile.

Princeton's Avah Oertel fires a pitch in Tuesday's game vs. Newman at Little Siberia. She struck out 13 in seven innings in relief in an 8-2 win. (Mike Vaughn)

Ellie Harp followed Oertel in the fourth with a deep drive to the fence that was dropped in the Newman outfield. Kiyrra Morris reached on an error when her bunt was mishandled, scoring Harp. Addi Parry followed with an RBI single to give Princeton a 4-2 edge.

In her next at-bat, Harp left nothing for doubt, depositing a long drive over the right-center field fence to give the Tigresses a 6-2 lead.

“I needed to make adjustments on my swing the whole game and I finally did on my last at-bat so that’s good,” Harp said. “It kind of depends where the pitcher is throwing. Today that’s where the pitcher was throwing and I took it that direction. That’s what I needed to do.”

Morris reached on another error and Parry reached on a bunt hit, before Kelsea Klingenberg brought home a run with a sac bunt to third. Makayla Hecht capped the 4-run inning with a pop fly single to left.

Newman coach Charlie Woodward liked how the Comets got off to a good start and battled to the end, but he said their three errors really hurt.

“We came out strong. I think we showed them today we were here to play. We battled. I think we were in it the whole way,” he said. “We’re a young team. We’re going to clean that stuff up. I think this will be a different team towards the end of the year.”

After relieving starter Reese Reviglio after just three batters with no outs in the first inning, Oertel scattered four hits and two walks while fanning 13 of the 21 batters she faced.

“When I came in I was very hyped, because I wanted to get it done for my team and knowing that I have the girls behind me that are both athletic and I trust them,” Oertel said.

Hayes said the sophomore Oertel does everything asked of her.

“She did a great job coming in. She’s had a great mindset so far,” Hayes said. “She’s playing whatever role she needs to play. If she plays short, she’s fine with that. If she pitches, she’s fine with that. Team-first mentality for sure.”

Cook and Oetting led Newman with two hits each.