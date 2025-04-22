Princeton gamers lounge opens

While living in San Antonio, Texas, Nancy Vaca attended many board and video game conventions and lounges where people gathered to play games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter.

“After meeting tons of people in the community and hearing their stories wishing for a place like that nearby, I decided to open The Gamers Guild Lounge,” Vaca said.

The Gamers Guild Lounge, 104 N. Main St., Princeton, offers tabletop gaming, video gaming and virtual reality games. The tabletop gaming section has board games and puzzles, and guests can bring their trading cards. The gaming area includes an Xbox, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The virtual reality room has two Meta Quest VRs with headsets. They also have items for purchase, such as Warhammer products, Pokemon cards, and video game-themed collectibles.

Hours are 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

