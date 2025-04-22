Peru swears in new City Clerk ‘Jamey’ Mertel

(From left) 4th Ward Alderman Jim Lukosus, 3rd Ward Alderman Mike Sapienza, City Clerk James “Jamey” Mertel, Mayor Ken Kolowski, 2nd Ward Alderman Jason Edgcomb and 1st Ward Alderman Bob Tieman were all sworn in Monday, April 21, 2025, at the Peru City Council meeting. (Maribeth Wilson)

Peru’s new city clerk, a former alderman, said he is looking forward to working with the city’s citizens and businesses over the next four years.

James “Jamey” Mertel was sworn in during Monday’s Peru City Council meeting. He succeeds Dave Barley, who announced he would not be seeking reelection last year. Bartley has served as city clerk since 2009.

Mertel, a lifelong Peru resident, served as alderman for eight years, was a former president of Peru Girls Softball and is a member of the Peru Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as city clerk,” he said.

The city also swore in Mayor Ken Kolowski as well as four aldermen Bob Tieman, Jason Edgcomb, Mike Sapienza and Jim Lukosus. Edgcomb was the lone alderman who was contested in the April 1 election.

Kolowski said he was honored for all the support he’s received and is excited for the next four years. Kolowski was contested by Doug Bernabei.

“I’ve learned so much from my team the last four years and I know we can do better,” he said. “So, we’re going to keep moving forward and continue what we’re doing but also keep getting better.”