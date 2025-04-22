Isabel Gutierrez provides walk-off winner for Streator softball: The Times Monday Roundup

Softball

Streator 1, Peotone 0: At the SHS Athletic Fields on Monday, Isabel Gutierrez singled in Alexcia Middleton in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a scoreless tie and deliver the host Bulldogs (5-12 overall, 2-4 Illinois Central Eight) the walk-off conference victory.

Makenna Ondrey (7 IP, 0 R, 8 K) pitched the complete-game, three-hit shutout, walking no one and backed by errorless defense. Middleton had two of Streator’s five hits and also stole a base.

Seneca 16, WFC 0 (4 inn.): At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (15-0 overall, 7-0 Tri-County) put up 10 runs in the first inning on their way to the run-rule-shortened TCC triumph to open the series, with Tessa Krull (4 IP, 0 R, 9 K) pitching the no-hitter.

Audry McNabb (two hits, three RBIs), Camryn Stecken (two hits, two RBIs), Hayden Pfeifer (two hits, RBI) and Alyssa Zellers (three runs scored, four stolen bases) spearheaded the Seneca attack.

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell (1-11, 0-8) saw Taylor Heidenreich (3 IP, 14 ER, 0 K) take the pitching loss.

Henry-Senachwine 3, Marquette 0: At Henry, the visiting Crusaders (14-2 overall, 4-1 Tri-County) were hit with their first loss since the opening week of the season, shut out by Mallards pitcher Lauren Harbison (7 IP, 0 R, 12 K) in a duel with Marquette’s Taylor Cuchra (6 IP, 3 ER, 7 K).

Avery Durdan provided two of the Cru’s five hits, including a double.

Tremont 15, Fieldcrest 0 (3 inn.): At Tremont, the visiting Knights were held to two hits – one a Jessica Schultz triple – and shut out in Heart of Illinois play.

TeriLynn Timmerman (2 IP, 10 ER, 1 K) was handed the loss in the circle.

Earlville 8, Somonauk/Leland 3: At Somonauk, the visiting Red Raiders (5-6 overall, 1-4 LTC) won the Little Ten series opener led by two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored from both Addie Scherer and Audrey Scherer, also the battery that held Somonauk/Leland in check, with Addie Scherer (7 IP, 1 ER, 8 K) pitching the win.

Bailey Miller also had two hits for Earlville, while for the Bobcats, Adalyn Werner doubled in support of Kaydence Eade (7 IP, 5 ER, 12 K).

Serena 10, Indian Creek 0 (5 inn.): At Serena, the host Huskers (11-3 overall, 7-0 Little Ten) completed the conference series sweep with Maddie Glade (5 IP, 0 R, 7 K) pitching the one-hit shutout.

Jenna Setchell (three RBIs), Lanee Cole (two hits, two RBIs), Maddie Glade (two hits, RBI), Anna Hjerpe (two hits, RBI) and RayElle Brennan (two hits, three runs scored) paced Serena.

Baseball

Somonauk 10, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): At Somonauk, Austin Todd had the only two hits for the Red Raiders (3-8 overall, 2-3 Little Ten) in a Little Ten Conference loss. Aaden Browder (3 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 3 K) took the loss.

Serena 6, Indian Creek 3: At Serena, the host Huskers (4-10 overall, 2-5 Little Ten) opened the LTC series with the triumph, taking control with a three-run bottom of the sixth.

Nate Kelley provided two hits and an RBI, with single hit/RBI combos added by Wesley Hendricks and Ryne DeBernardi in support of starter Tucker Whiteaker (5 IP, 2 ER, 10 K) and winning reliever Kelley (1 IP, 1 ER, 3 K).

Hinckley-Big Rock 16, Newark 12 (8 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen (7-12 overall, 6-1 Little Ten) suffered their first LTC loss of the spring despite rallying for five runs in the bottom of the seventh to force an extra inning.

Jackson Walker had three hits and three RBIs for Newark, Toby Steffen one hit and two RBIs, and David Ulrich and Landon Begovac each one hit and one run batted in. Steffen (2 IP, 3 ER, 2 K) was dealt the loss in relief of starter Kiptyn Bleuer (4 IP, 5 ER, 3 K).

Sandwich 8, Richmond-Burton 4: At Richmond, the visiting Indians (7-10) were the victors led by the pitching of Nick Michalek (5 IP, 3 ER, 5 K) and Chase Clark (2 IP, 0 R, 3 K) along with the bats of Braden Behringer (single, home run, three RBIs), Cash White (two RBIs) and Jeffrey Ashley (two hits, three runs).

Tremont 9, Fieldcrest 1: At Tremont, the visiting Knights (7-7) suffered their fourth consecutive loss despite two hits from Layten Gerdes.

Drew Overocker (1⅔ IP, 3 ER, 3 K) was the losing pitcher.

Marquette 13, Henry-Senachwine 0 (5 inn): At Henry, the visiting Crusaders (15-1 overall, 7-0 Tri-County) opened the TCC series with a dominant performance that included four RBIs from Jaxsen Higgins, a home run and two RBIs courtesy of Keaton Davis and a five-inning shutout from Griffin Dobberstein (5 IP, 0 R, 8 K), who allowed only two hits.

Dobberstein (three runs scored, RBI), Grant Dose (four runs scored), Sam Mitre (three hits, two RBIs) and Easton DeBernardi (two hits, RBI) also led Marquette.

Seneca 10, WFC 1: At Seneca, the host Irish (5-12 overall, 2-5 Tri-County) won the conference series opener with Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell (2-10, 1-8), Cam Shriey (7 IP, 0 ER, 9 K) working the complete-game one-hitter.

Keegan Murphy and Jace Mitchell each had two hits and an RBI for Seneca.

Nolan Price provided WFC’s lone hit in support of losing pitcher Connor Dodge (3 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 3 K), with Brayden Matsko contributing an RBI.

Peotone 5, Streator 4: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs (7-11 overall, 2-5 Illinois Central Eight) dropped the ICE Conference series opener despite a late rally and another quality relief performance from Isaiah Weibel (4⅔ IP, 0 R, 8 K).

Clay Christoff (2⅓ IP, 5 ER, 2 K) was dealt the pitching loss. Weiebel had two hits and an RBI, with Jake Hagie also contributing two hits.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 5, Rochelle 1: At Rochelle, the visiting Pirates scored the Interstate 8 Conference road win led by two Chloe Camona goals bookending the Ottawa scoring – one assisted by Heorgia Kirkpatrick, the other by Ayla Covalsky.

Kirkpatrick (unassisted), Taylor Brandt (direct kick) and Covalsky (Jaylah Cortez) also scored for the Pirates.