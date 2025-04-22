Driver cited in Ottawa crash that injured 3

An Ottawa man was ticketed for his role in a three-vehicle crash April 15 on Route 71 that injured three.

An Ottawa man was ticketed for his role in a three-vehicle crash April 15 on Route 71 that injured three.

Jesse E. Zamarripa, 41, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no valid driver’s license and improper lane use, according to an Ottawa police report released Tuesday.

Zamarripa was charged after his vehicle struck from behind a vehicle driven by Todd D. Volker, 61, of Ottawa. Volker’s vehicle then was pushed into an oncoming vehicle driven by Marisha C. Maier, 40, of rural Ottawa.

Volker, Maier and one of Maier’s passengers, a 6-year-old girl, were taken from the scene by Ottawa Fire and EMS.

A spokesman for the OSF network said Tuesday that Volker is in fair condition. There were no current records for Maier and her daughter, suggesting both were previously discharged.

The crash occurred near Hank’s Farm restaurant in Ottawa pulled away some first responders tending to a residential fire . One of the vehicles had moderate fire in the engine compartment, which was quickly extinguished by responding crews.

Route 71 remained closed for several hours to allow for an investigation by the Ottawa Police Department.