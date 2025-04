Children race for Easter eggs on Saturday, April 19, 2025, during the Princeton Rotary Club's annual event at Soldiers and Sailors Park. (Photo provided by TwoAngelsDesign)

An Easter egg hunt presented by the Princeton Rotary Club brought out families Saturday to Soldiers and Sailors Park.

The event include photos with the Easter bunny, compliments of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Jenica Cole, Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, takes a picture of the Easter bunny on Saturday, April 19, 2025, prior to the Easter egg hunt Soldiers and Sailors Park. (Photo provided by TwoAngelsDesign)