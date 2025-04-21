The Times Athlete of the Week: Somonauk/Leland softball’s Brooke Bahrey

Four-hundred-twenty-seven votes were cast online for The Times Athlete of the Week, and with 208 of them Somonauk/Leland softball’s Brooke Bahrey took home the honor.

In a wild 30-29 win over Mendota that featured 53 hits, Bahrey’s four safeties ultimately added up to four runs scored and eight runs batted in for the victorious Bobcats.

[ Not a typo – Somonauk/Leland softball beats Mendota 30-29: The Times Wednesday Roundup ]

Also on last week’s ballot were runner-up Cole Winterrowd (Streator baseball), Rylee Harsted (Ottawa softball) and Tucker Ditchfield (Ottawa boys tennis).

This week’s ballot is online now and accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Here is our Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Bahrey: My main two nicknames are Brookie Cookie and Swaggy B.

OK, I have to ask about that game against Mendota. What was it like to be in one of the highest-scoring games in IHSA history?

Bahrey: I love the offensive part of the game, so it was truly spectacular to be part of one of the highest scoring games in IHSA history. This is one that will stay in my memories for a long time. The game was back and forth throughout and was exciting and energizing to play in.

You provided four of the game’s 53 hits and either scored or drove in 12 of the 59 runs. What accounted for your huge day?

Bahrey: I was seeing the ball out of the pitcher’s hand well during each at-bat. That really helped me make solid contact and find gaps. I have to give credit to my teammates for being on base to give me RBI opportunities and driving me in while I was a baserunner.

A few days later, you pitched a four-inning no-hitter against Hiawatha? What was working for you that day?

Bahrey: I was able to locate my pitches, and my screwball seemed to have a lot of movement that day. I haven’t done a lot of pitching in my career, but am willing to do whatever is needed to help the team. I was surprised when the game was over that it was a no-hitter. It wasn’t something I was tracking. I was just trying to get a win for my team.

Bases loaded, two outs, tie game, seventh inning. Would you rather be toeing the pitching rubber in that situation trying to record the last out or stepping into the batter’s box trying to deliver a game-winning hit?

Bahrey: I would rather be stepping into the batter’s box.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Bahrey: English.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Bahrey: I would love to see Megan Moroney at Wrigley Field.

What movie would you say you’ve watched more than any other? About how many times?

Bahrey: I have watched “My Girl” probably over 10 times.

The team’s going out to a local restaurant to celebrate a big win, and you get to choose the place. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Bahrey: I would’ve gone to Rambo’s [Bar & Grill in Somonauk] and gotten a four-cheese grilled cheese with a Sprite.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Bahrey: I started out in gymnastics and didn’t play softball until i was 9.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Bahrey: My plans are to go to college and to possibly play softball.