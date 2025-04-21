Ottawa YMCA to host Spring Into Health Family Health Fair on April 26

The Ottawa YMCA, in partnership with OSF HealthCare, will host the Spring Into Health Family Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at 411 Canal St, Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa YMCA, in partnership with OSF HealthCare, will host the Spring Into Health Family Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at 411 Canal St, Ottawa.

This free community event is open to the public and invites families of all ages to a fun-filled day focused on health, wellness and community connection.

The fair will feature a wide variety of interactive activities and informational booths designed to promote healthy lifestyles for all ages. Attendees can look forward to:

Fitness & wellness activities

Family-friendly games

STEAM activities for kids

Healthy food and nutrition tips

Inflatable smokehouse experience

Visit from a service dog

WITS Workout for seniors

This event is made possible through a community partnership with OSF HealthCare. The Ottawa YMCA said OSF is working with the YMCA to help bring health resources directly to local families in an accessible and engaging environment.

Local organizations and partners participating in the event include: