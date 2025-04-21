April 21, 2025
Ottawa YMCA to host Spring Into Health Family Health Fair on April 26

Community event is free

By Derek Barichello
A view of the Jane Dedecker sculpture outside the O'Brien Aquatic Center at the YMCA on Monday, May 6, 2024 in Ottawa. The sculpture welcomes visitors as the enter the facility. The sculptur was given in honor of Julie Kay Caruso by her parents Luke and Kathy and siblings Jennifer (Steve) Cottingham, Nicole (Justin) Gayan, Angela (Adam) Rice, Luke Caruso III and Jim (Nicolette) Caruso.

The Ottawa YMCA, in partnership with OSF HealthCare, will host the Spring Into Health Family Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at 411 Canal St, Ottawa.

This free community event is open to the public and invites families of all ages to a fun-filled day focused on health, wellness and community connection.

The fair will feature a wide variety of interactive activities and informational booths designed to promote healthy lifestyles for all ages. Attendees can look forward to:

  • Fitness & wellness activities
  • Family-friendly games
  • STEAM activities for kids
  • Healthy food and nutrition tips
  • Inflatable smokehouse experience
  • Visit from a service dog
  • WITS Workout for seniors

This event is made possible through a community partnership with OSF HealthCare. The Ottawa YMCA said OSF is working with the YMCA to help bring health resources directly to local families in an accessible and engaging environment.

Local organizations and partners participating in the event include:

  • University of Illinois 4-H
  • OSF Innovation
  • OSF Community Garden
  • OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois
  • White Horse Ministries
  • Illinois Army National Guard
  • Ottawa Fire Department
