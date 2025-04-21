Ottawa High School students to present ‘Almost, Maine’ on April 25-26

Ottawa High Township High School Drama Club will perform "Almost, Maine" on Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26. (Photo provided by Suzannah Walter)

Ottawa Township High School Drama Club will present “Almost, Maine,” a collection of short plays that explores love, loss and the human heart, each with a compelling couple at its center.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26 at Ottawa High School’s auditorium, 211 E. Main St., with general admission tickets available at the door for $10. Tickets for children, students, military and seniors is $5.

The cast includes Cayden Brady, Felicity Johnson, Kyle Hobbs, Maggie Wiegman, Tobias Burkey, Rebecca Lynch, Paisley Smith, Sadie Johnson, Ava Wagner, Robert Murphy, Sam Wade, Bethany Polega, Samantha Halterman and Molly Ewen. Stage crew includes Cayla Weygand, Jenalyn Stahr, Cheyenne Jeffries, Lucas Conley, Lindsey Fabris, Lucy Frye, Ace Foster, Archer Quinn, Lylah Rainey, Alayna Adams, Callie Etscheid and Emma Hinshelwood. The show is directed by Suzannah Walter, with assistant director Liz Mackey. Sound engineer is Randy Greene.

“‘Almost, Maine,’ will be a unique experience and undoubtedly transport audiences to the fictional town of Almost, Maine. It’s a series of intertwined love stories unfolding under the magical glow of the Northern Lights,” Walter said. “It is such a delightful mix of charm, humor, and its emotionality will resonate with the public. It’s a unique romantic comedy that everyone will love. Our students give a completely committed performance, pouring their hearts into this rendition of John Cariani’s beloved play. The OTHS Drama Club can really feel proud of this accomplishment.”