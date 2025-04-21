Illinois Valley Catholics mourn Pope Francis: ‘He was truly a loving and merciful man’

Former Peru resident Chris Coughlin took this snapshot of the late Pope Francis during a general audience in Rome on Oct. 22, 2014. “He touched hands, kissed a baby, and at one moment donned a cowboy hat offered by a man in the crowd,” Coughlin said of the pontiff, who died Easter Monday. (Photo provided by Chris Coughlin)

Alex Dittmer flew to Rome early Monday. The teacher at Trinity Catholic Academy in La Salle accompanied a niece to be the canonization of Carlo Acutis, the first millennial saint.

Plans change quickly. Soon after Dittmer’s plane touched down came shock news: Pope Francis died after months of failing health. The pontiff was 88.

“So I was already in the heart of Rome when I heard the news,” Dittmer said. “I was just in shock.”

“It’s a reminder of how quickly life can come and go and it’s also a comment on a life well-lived.”

Soon after came the news the Acutis canonization was postponed. Dittmer and his niece are resigned to the fact Carlo will be raised to the altars after they have returned home.

“While it is sad,” Dittmer said in a telephone interview from the Eternal City, “providence has me here with my niece and most likely we’ll be here for the funeral of the pope.”

Dittmer described the mood in Rome as “solemn” and said the Romans and their many visitors – pilgrims have flocked in to celebrate the Jubilee, or holy year – are showing “mild shock” but not much surprise, as the pontiff had been unwell.

Statements and tributes poured in across the globe and the bishop of Peoria Diocese was among those to pay tribute to Pope Francis.

In a Monday phone interview, Tylka said he met Francis once during a 2022 training program in Rome for new bishops. (Tylka had been installed in 2020 during the thick of the pandemic, which postponed his Vatican training.)

Tylka said he was impressed when Francis concluded his talk with a question-and-answer period, during which the pope “really engaged” him and the dozens of other bishops in attendance.

Afterward, Tylka personally shook hands with the pope and presented him with a custom rosary bearing the image of Venerable Fulton Sheen, a native of Peoria Diocese.

“You could just feel the warmth,” Tylka said. “He truly embodied everything he preached.

“It was really an overwhelming moment to meet him.”

Tylka acknowledged the pope’s death came as a surprise. Though the pope looked unwell at the Easter celebration in Rome, Tylka allowed, “his voice was strong” and “all indications were that he had been convalescing.”

“So it was quite unexpected to hear the news this morning,” Tylka said.

Locally, some residents of the Illinois Valley who had seen the pope at general audiences during pilgrimages to Rome and/or followed his papacy with interest.

Laura Hein of Oglesby is a native of Argentina and remembered being excited when a fellow Argentinian became pope. Then-Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires was elected in 2013 following the surprise abdication of Pope Benedict XVI.

“I personally was surprised he was chosen, given his humble personality,” Hein recalled. “It was exciting to have a South American pope.

“I am sure it is a very emotional day at home,” Hein said, when asked about the mood in her home country. “There’s sorrow in losing a great leader, but there’s also hope the next Pope has the same spirit of reconciliation and humility.”

Julia (Mautino) Messina of Spring Valley had resided some years in Italy and was a great admirer of the pontiff.

“I mourn the passing of this beautiful soul,” Messina said. “He was truly a loving and merciful man.”

Francis was wildly popular early in his pontificate, as a group of La Salle Catholics discovered on a group tour of Rome and Assisi in 2014, at which time Francis had been pope about 18 months. Several reported a mad rush when the gates were opened St. Peter’s Square, with many pilgrims lining up at daybreak.

Chris Coughlin, a longtime Peru resident now living in Milwaukee, said Francis “exhibited great joy and vigor” as he interacted with pilgrims at St. Peter’s Square.

“He touched hands, kissed a baby, and at one moment donned a cowboy hat offered by a man in the crowd,” Coughlin recalled.

“I remember how excited we all were, and the huge crowds of people, the newlyweds in their wedding attire coming for the papal blessing, and the Swiss Guards,” said Jennifer Croissant of Spring Valley. “I think what I will miss most is Pope Francis’ humility, enthusiasm, and spontaneity.”