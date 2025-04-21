Hegeler Carus Mansion general, expanded tours to return

General and Expanded Tours will return April 24 to the Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle. (Photo provided by Hegeler Carus Mansion)

General and Expanded Tours will return April 24 to the Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle.

Visitors will get an immersive experience with the newly restored floors on the Main Level, recently added exhibit spaces, as well as displays of new artifacts and accompanying historical photographs.

On the general tour, up to 10 guests are guided through the Main and part of the Ground Floors of the mansion. Visitors will see rooms that have been restored as well as rooms in their original state. In addition, they also will hear stories about the family that lived in the home and the legacy they left. This tour lasts about an hour, and the cost is $18 per adult, $15 per senior and $15 per student. Veterans and active-duty military receive free admission. Children younger than 5 may accompany an adult for free.

Interested in exploring more of the Mansion? The Expanded Tour, which is the most popular tour, is a guided adventure beginning in the Reception Room, covering areas of the home both public and private, all the way to the seventh floor Cupola, among the Mansion’s impressive architecture and artifacts.

The Expanded Tour is about 2 hours, 30 minutes in duration and is priced at $110 per person with a maximum capacity of 10 (Contact the mansion to schedule a larger private tour).

“A tour of the mansion is an experience in itself,” said Laura Walker, executive director. “With the restoration of the rare, beautifully restored parquet floors, in addition to the new artifacts and accompanying historical photographs of the family and the rooms, your tour will be full of discoveries and hidden treasures.”

For additional information contact April Murphy at 815-220-5533 and April.murphy@hegelercarus.org