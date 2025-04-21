Festival 56 in Princeton to offer paid apprentices

Festival 56 in Princeton will offer up to three youth ages 14-22 the opportunity to work as paid apprentices with the resident professional company with various aspects of theatre production. (Derek Barichello)

Festival 56 in Princeton will offer up to three youth ages 14-22 the opportunity to work as paid apprentices with the resident professional company with various aspects of theatre production.

This program is made possible through federal funds and sponsored by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.

Over 8 weeks, each high school apprentice will be assigned to work in one or more of the following areas: Scenic Design (including properties and scenic art), Technical Direction (and scenic construction), Costume Design (including construction and wardrobe), Directing (including choreography and/or music direction), Lighting and Sound Design (including electrics and engineering), Production and Stage Management and Public Relations (including marketing and audience services).

Apprentices will work approximately 15 hours per week at a wage of $15 an hour and will have the opportunity to enter into a mentorship with one of the company’s professional artists. Apprentices also will have the opportunity to volunteer additional time in one or more area of theatre production. Applicants must be available to work for an 8-week period between June 12 through Aug. 6.

To apply, submit a cover letter (including contact information and age as of June 1) stating previous experience, goals relating to future studies or a career in the theatre arts at the college or professional level and a personal artistic statement. Letters should be emailed to learningstage@festival56.com with the subject, “Apprentice.” A resume personal resume including the above information would be an asset.

Following a review of the applicants, those moving on to the next level will be interviewed. One letter of recommendation will be required from a teacher or artistic mentor.

Those applying younger than 16: The Illinois Child Labor Law (820 ILCS 205/1 et seq.) regulates the employment of minors under the age of 16 years and requires all minors to have employment certificates. Should one of these minors be hired, the Princeton Theater Group will follow these procedures: “Letter of intent to hire” must be obtained from all prospective employers. The letter must outline hours worked: teen and parent or guardian must bring this letter to an issuing officer at minor’s school or school district to obtain the required work permit: the issuing officer will review criteria and verify safety before issuing the work permit.

Go to festival56.com for more information. Summer Youth Employment in the Arts directions will be under the Learning Stage tab.

Applications should be received by email by May 1.