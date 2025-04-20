Reddick library in Ottawa to host sourdough class April 24

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be hosting a sourdough class for adults Thursday, April 24. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Join for an introductory session from 6 to 7 p.m. to discover the art of making sourdough bread and other baked delights. Participants will explore essential supplies, sourdough starters and step-by-step instructions.

Registration is required for this exciting class. To reserve a spot, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk.

11 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, April 21: Cupcake Decorating, kindergarten through second grade. Celebrate spring by creating baby animal themed mini cupcakes with Miss Robin. Registration is required as spots are limited because of the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, April 21: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “Six Years” by Harlan Coben will be discussed at this librarian-led book club. New members are always welcome to join. Book Summary: Six years have passed since Jake watched Natalie, the love of his life, marry another man. When Jake come across the obituary of Natalie’s husband, he can’t keep himself away from the funeral. However, the mourning widow is not Natalie, and no one has seen her for years.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 21: Dungeons & Dragons, seventh through 12th grades. Find out what quest your Dungeon Master has created for you. Will you survive? Will you accomplish your goals?

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 22: Ready, Set, Read! (new time), ages 3 to 5. Join us every Tuesday for a delightful gathering packed with stories, songs and a craft activity. This week join us for Earth Day themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play after craft if you have time.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 22: LEGO Club, all ages. This event is perfect for LEGO fans. We will choose a theme, and you’ll craft your creation to align with it. All creations will be showcased afterward in the children’s department.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 23: Shake, Rattle, Read! – birth to 3 years. Join us for “I is for Insects” themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play after craft if you have time!

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 26: Crafter Hours: Tulips, adults. Create a spring tulip bouquet using recycled egg cartons. Registration is required due to the availability of supplies. To register for this adult class, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.