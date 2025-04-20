L-P softball captures Woodstock Tournament: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

The La Salle-Peru softball team captured the Woodstock tournament with wins over Crystal Lake South (12-0), Montini Catholic (5-0) and Woodstock North (3-2) to improve to 18-3. (Photo provided by L-P)

Softball

At Woodstock: La Salle-Peru captured the Woodstock tournament with wins over Crystal Lake South (12-0), Montini (5-0) and Woodstock North (3-2).

Callie Mertes pitched a five-hit shutout with seven strikeouts against Crystal Lake South. Karmen Piano and Anna Riva each had three hits and an RBI with Kelsey Frederock (homer, three RBIs) and Mertes (two RBIs) adding two hits each.

Claire Boudreau fired a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in the 5-0 win over Montini. Piano had a double and three RBIs.

Piano drove in the winning run in the 3-2 clincher over Woodstock North with a double in the top of the seventh. Piano, Frederick and Mackenzie Chamberlain each had two hits and Allie Thome two RBIs. Taylor Vescogni struck out 12 on a 4-hitter.

The Cavs improved to 18-3.

Putnam County 5-17, Eureka 10-2: The Panthers bounced back from a 10-5 loss in Game 1 with a 17-2 route with 10 hits over the Hornets in the second game at Eureka.

Alexis Margis led PC with three hits in the win with Britney Trinidad adding two hits, Kennedy Holocker, Myah Richardson and Chloe Parcher with a hit and two RBIs and Piper Terando with three hits. Richardson earned the five-inning, complete game win, striking out six.

Holocker (two RBIs) and Valeria Villagomez (two doubles, RBI) each had three hits and Ella Erwin (RBI) had two hits in the opener.

Princeton 10, Monmouth-Rosevllle 1: Avah Oertel used her bat and arm to send the Tigresses (4-5) to victory over the Titans at Little Siberia. Oertel clubbed two home runs, driving in four runs on three hits. She also pitched a complete game, scattering five hits with one earned run and eight strikeouts.

Keely Lawson, Sam Woolley and Kelsea Klingenberg (double) each had two hits while Makayla Hecht and Reese Reviglio tripled.

Mercer County 3, Hall 2: Hall (3-10) scored two runs in the seventh inning, but fell short in a Three Rivers crossover in Spring Valley, Kennedy Wozniak had an RBI hit for the Red Devils and Ava Delphi drove in a run.

Brynn Blair took the loss, allowing seven hits, two unearned runs, two walks with two strikeouts.

Bureau Valley 16-1, ROWVA-Williamsfield 1-3: The Storm needed just two at-bats for a 16-1, three-inning win in the first game of a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader at Manlius. Sadie Bailey (RBI), Kaydyn Haage (two RBIs) and Danni Benavidez (three RBIs) each had two hits and winning pitcher Carly Reglin, who struck out three, had two RBIs.

Turnabout was fair play for the R-W, earning a 3-1 in the nightcap with the Storm scoring just one run on five hits. Emily Wright and Bailey each had two hits.

Baseball

La Salle-Peru 4, Boylan 3: The Cavs walked it off on a single by Grey Ernat in the bottom of the seventh inning for a nonconference win in La Salle.

Ernat led the Cavs with two hits while Jackson Piecha drove in two runs with one hit and Kaedin Bond had a hit and a RBI.

Jett Hill picked up the win with three innings in relief, allowing two hits and one unearned run with two strikeouts.

Putnam County 4, Fieldcrest 3: Kade Zimmerlein scored the winning run on a passed ball as the Panthers escaped with a nonconference win at Granville.

Drew Carlson was the winning pitcher in the relief of starter Johnathon Stunkel, who allowed three earned runs with 12 strikeouts over 6⅓ innings.

Maddox Poole (two RBIs), Miles Main and Stunkel each had two hits for the Panthers (14-2)

Jordan Heider and Drew Overocker each had two hits for the Knights.

Illini Bluffs 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: The Mallards were shut out on five hits in a nonconference game at Glasford. Starting pitcher Ashton Sprague struck out seven in five innings.

Mendota 3, Riverdale 1: Senior Braiden Freeman got the complete game pitching win for the Trojans (7-5-1), allowing one unearned run on two hits, walking two and striking out 10

Freeman, Evan McPheeters (RBI) and Jack Gillespie each had two hits while Gavin Evans had an RBI single and Collin Cass had an RBI groundout.

Princeton 10, Monmouth-Rosevllle 0: Luke Smith shut the Titans out on one hit over five innings to pitch the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory over the Titans at Prather Field. He had five strikeouts.

The Tigers (4-4-1) wrapped out 12 hits, led by Ace Christiansen (two RBIs, two doubles) and Jordan Reinhardt with three each. Tyler Forristall had a two-run single and Nolan Kloepping a sacrifice fly in the third inning to stake the Tigers to a 3-0 lead. Jace Stuckey had an RBI hit in the fourth.

Hall 5, Mercer County 3: The Red Devils (10-6) made the most of three hits including an RBI hit by Braden Curran for a win over the Golden Eagles in a Three Rivers crossover at Kirby Park. Jaxon Pinter and Jack Jablonski also had RBIs.

Jablonski was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts in five innings. Izzaq Zrust closed out the game for the save,

St. Bede 9, Parkview Christian 4: Carson Riva went 2 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Bruins (13-2) to a nonconference win at the Academy. Aidan Mullane had one hit and two hits and Alan Spencer added an RBI hit.

Alec Tomsha came on in relief in the first inning and pitched 5 ⅔ innings for the win, scattering seven hits and three runs with three strikeouts.

Bureau Valley 4-3, Abingdon-Avon 1-2: The Storm (15-4) swept the Tornadoes in a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader at Manlius after 19 innings of play, capped by a walk-off hit by Landen Birdsley in the 12th inning for a 3-2 win in the nightcap.

Blake Foster had three hits and had two runs and an RBI for BV in Game 2. Helms was the winning pitcher with five shutout innings in relief, allowing one hit with five strikeouts. Foster went seven innings, scattering two hits with nine strikeouts.

Logan Philhower allowed just one hit over 5 ⅔ innings with 14 strikeouts for a 4-1 win in the opener. Drake Taylor (two RBIs) and Birdsley each had two hits and Philhower had an RBI double in the opener. Brock Rediger also doubled.

College baseball

Carl Sandburg 10-15, IVCC 7-5: The Eagles dropped both ends of a doubleheader at Galesburg, falling 10-7 and 15-5.

Max Cook went 3 for 4 and Jaydon Riggs 2 for 4 both with a double and RBIs in Game 1. General Schofield and Sawyer Laffoon also doubled.

In Game 2, Cook and Laffoon each had two hits with an RBI and Nolan Hunter added an RBI hit.

Boys track and field

At Rochelle: Princeton picked up a runner-up finish in the discus behind Machesney Park Harlem in the Hub Relays with Ian Morris (46.94), Landen Hoffman (41.46) and Carter Rossler (28.11). Morris and Hoffman had the top two throws of the day.

The Tigers, who finished sixth of eight teams, placed third in the 4x110 hurdles shuttle with Andrew Stocking, Deacon Gutshall, Ayden Agushi and Casey Etheridge.

Girls soccer

At Coal City: Princeton dropped all three games at the Coal City tournament, falling to Peotone, Coal City and Kaneland.